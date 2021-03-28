LPL Financial LLC Buys 74,205 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.79% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.