LPL Financial LLC Buys 89,983 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 233,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

