LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

