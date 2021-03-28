LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Yum China by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

