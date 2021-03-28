LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 31,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

