LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,397 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.74% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.