LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.55% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 227.4% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB opened at $20.82 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

