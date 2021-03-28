LPL Financial LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

