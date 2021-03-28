LPL Financial LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

