LPL Financial LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $816.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $852.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.17 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

