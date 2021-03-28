LPL Financial LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

