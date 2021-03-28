LPL Financial LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.10% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $49.25 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.