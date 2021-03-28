LPL Financial LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

