LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 776,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,155,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $115.25 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

