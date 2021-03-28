LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.83% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,923,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

