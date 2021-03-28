LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

