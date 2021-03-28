LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,134 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.79% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000.

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

