LPL Financial LLC Purchases 23,519 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH opened at $23.92 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

