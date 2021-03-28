LPL Financial LLC Purchases 25,192 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $164,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

