LPL Financial LLC Purchases 42,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

BSJN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

