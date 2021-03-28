LPL Financial LLC Purchases 59,160 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,259 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 3D Systems worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

