LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

