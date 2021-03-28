LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.