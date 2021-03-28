LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $352.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,280 shares of company stock worth $33,477,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

