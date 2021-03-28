LPL Financial LLC Sells 31,235 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,744,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,405,000 after purchasing an additional 144,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

PTON stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,037 shares of company stock valued at $51,082,270. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

