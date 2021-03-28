LSP Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,612 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 25.1% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of EQT worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

