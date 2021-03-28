LSP Investment Advisors LLC Sells 97,800 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 17.5% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $39,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $164.81. 2,010,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

