LTO Network Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $215.89 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00625882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024073 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,855 coins and its circulating supply is 278,329,819 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.