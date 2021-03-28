Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
