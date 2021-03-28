Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day moving average of $336.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

