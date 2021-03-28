Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LMGDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 37,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,246. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

