Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LMGDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 37,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,246. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.