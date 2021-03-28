Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 232.1% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MACE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
About Mace Security International
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.