Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 232.1% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MACE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

