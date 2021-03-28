MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 364,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

