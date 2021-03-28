Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 29,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,873. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.