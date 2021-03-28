Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 29,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,873. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

