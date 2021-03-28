Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE MMP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

