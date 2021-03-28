Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,005,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,854,385. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.