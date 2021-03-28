Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156.71 ($2.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 162.45 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.07%.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

