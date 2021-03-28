Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $146.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

