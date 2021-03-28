MAP Protocol Market Cap Achieves $27.99 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 183.1% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00057733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00227204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.00925119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00079244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029364 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

