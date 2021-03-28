Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 753.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAPIF shares. HSBC raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mapletree Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAPIF opened at $1.96 on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

