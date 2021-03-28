Mariner LLC Acquires 2,703 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.38 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $136.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

