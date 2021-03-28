Mariner LLC Acquires 7,310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA opened at $244.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average of $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

