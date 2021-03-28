Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

