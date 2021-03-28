Mariner LLC Buys 4,770 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $97.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

