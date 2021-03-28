Mariner LLC Buys 52,429 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,429 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

