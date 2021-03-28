Mariner LLC Buys 7,310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $244.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

