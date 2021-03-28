Mariner LLC Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 318,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $64.44 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

