Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,406,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

