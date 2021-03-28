Mariner LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after buying an additional 234,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $97.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.