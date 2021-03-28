Mariner LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $128.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

