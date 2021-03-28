Mariner LLC Has $13.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $298.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

